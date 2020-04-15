|
|
Marcia Rae Ryerson (Ziehn) passed away at home on April 14, 2020, at the age of 78. Marcia was the beloved wife of John Albert Ryerson; cherished mother of Andrew (Laura), Ryerson, Susan (Alberto) Espino and Becky (Chris) Fahnoe. Marcia was the treasured grandmother "Aba" to Danny, Adam and Katie Ryerson, Alex, Tony, and Lily Espino and Lucas, Kendall and Linnea Fahnoe. She is survived by her younger siblings, Charles (Carmen) Ziehn and Susan (John) Zaruba and was a loving aunt to many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her firstborn, John Charles "Chippy" and her parents, William Charles (Bud) and Helen Jane Ziehn (Maddock). Marcia was born on June 10, 1941, in Des Plaines, Illinois. She attended Maine Township High School and graduated in the class of 1959. She met John on the first day of freshman year at Beloit College. There she enjoyed being a part of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and adored her time spent in Spain as a foreign exchange student. Marcia was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and graduated Summa Cum Laude. John and Marcia married after graduation in 1964 and moved to California where John was stationed in the Navy. Marcia, accepting of an adventure, became a Seagull, following John's ship with other navy wives. After John's naval service, they moved back to the Midwest. John and Marcia were pioneer "fixer- uppers" enjoying many projects at various houses in Arlington Heights before settling into the house they lovingly made a home for over 40 years. Together with their three children, John and Marcia made many great friends through youth athletics, school, First Presbyterian Church, the Dominican Republic Mission trips, and Southminster Presbyterian Church. Marcia poured hours into volunteer work through her children's schools and church over the years. Marcia and John raised their family in a loving, faithful home where creativity ran wild and hard work, kindness and honesty were cornerstones. Marcia adored weekends away at the Aframe, a small family lake house she adoringly called "a slice of heaven." Marcia loved language and that passion drove her to teach ESL at Maine West High School for many years. Marcia continued her lifelong learning with a Masters in Linguistics from Northeastern. She absolutely adored her students, valued their rich cultural histories, and felt honored to help them adjust to life in the United States. Marcia's retirement was cut short with a diagnosis of Alzheimer's. Before this illness took away her passions, words, memories, and so many of the gifts she possessed, she managed to soak up her grandkids through family dinners, lots of snuggles, books, and a multitude of sporting events where she and John became affectionately known as "the Superfans." Marcia traveled with cookie bones in her pockets for neighborhood dogs and absolutely cherished an afternoon in the garden. Marcia often said she felt "closest to God while in the garden." Marcia planned and hosted several garden/ tent gatherings celebrating weddings, birthdays, graduations, and anniversaries. She had so much fun planning these events and with good humor created a business card for "Smothered Weddings." Her family feels is most appropriate to celebrate her life in a way she loved (at a later date) with a backyard celebration when the restrictions are lifted for large gatherings. We ask If you have a sweet memory to share please record yourself and send to [email protected] It doesn't have to be fancy, can be taken using the "video" feature on a smartphone camera. If you'd rather send a note, that works too. Our hope is to compile special thoughts and memories electronically as we are unable to be together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to The Buddy Foundation or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 15, 2020