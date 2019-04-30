|
|
GURNEE - Visitation for Mardell D. Hansen (nee Ulrich), 81, will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, IL from 9:00 am until time of prayers at 10:30 am. A Funeral Mass will follow at St. Francis de Sales Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, IL at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington. She was born on October 18, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Adam and Katherine Ulrich and passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Riverwoods, IL. Mardell is the loving wife of the late Arthur; mother of Arthur Hansen, Greg (Lynda) Hansen and Holly (Jim) Joyce; grandmother of Adam, Laura, Gregory, Tyler and Hawley Hansen, Shannan Skidmore and Adam Joyce; sister of Kathy (James) Howard; aunt of James (Cheryl) and Adam (Lisa) Howard; and cousin of Joseph (Eleanor) Weinbender. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or www.curealz.org. For information, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019