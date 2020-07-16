1/
MARDELLA M. "PAT" CHRISTENSEN
STREAMWOOD - Visitation for Mardella M. "Pat" Christensen (nee Sperandio) will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 4:00 - 9:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral 6:00p.m. Following visitation, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. **Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home and masks will be required. We will live stream the funeral at 6:00p.m. via Facebook. Log into your Facebook account, search for Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory and "like us" to view. Pat is the beloved wife of the late Fred; loving mother of Cindy (Dan) Krawczyk, Laura Christensen, Corey Christensen and Kimberly Johnson; cherished grandmother of Jason Krawczyk, Brian, Tommy, Jamie Christensen and Cody Johnson; proud great-grandmother of Sofia Christensen-Mustari; dear sister of Shirlene (Adme) Kanet; many loving nieces and nephews. For information, 630-289-8054.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
