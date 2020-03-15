Daily Herald Obituaries
MAREN B. BLOCHER

MAREN B. BLOCHER Obituary
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Maren B. Blocher, age 75, passed away March 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Konrad Blocher for 53½ years. Loving mother of Hanna (Greg) Pipe, Erich (Tracey LaPointe) Blocher, Margit (Peter) Smith, and Olaf (Wendy) Blocher. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren. Dear sister of 2 brothers, and a sister in Germany. Visitation Tuesday, 9:30 A.M. until Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. at The Orchard Evangelical Free Church, 1330 N. Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
