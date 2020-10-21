NAPERVILLE - Maren Lu Malm, 83, formerly of Glen Ellyn, passed away September 29, 2020, following a seven-month battle with cancer. She was at home in Naperville, surrounded by her family. Maren was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, March 28, 1937, to the late Fred and Berna (Roth) Christensen, and grew up in Burlington, Iowa. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Malm; children, Timothy (Barbara) Malm, Janet (John) Ohaver, John (Sara) Malm, and Jeffery Malm; brother, Robert Christensen and sister, Nancy Persinger. She leaves behind eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and eleven nephews and nieces. Maren pursued many interests and had a creative and adventurous spirit with a boundless curiosity for art, literature, and nature. She loved learning and exploring different forms of art. An accomplished artist, Maren created remarkable paintings of birds and plants that she displayed at the DuPage Art League. She painted as a student at a private art studio in Evanston for the past 35 years and taught watercolor painting at the College of DuPage's Older Adult Institute. She learned the arts of basket weaving, rug-hooking, and knitting. Maren loved travel. She kept detailed journals in which she made beautiful illustrations capturing her experiences around the world. She once spent a week painting in Monet's garden in Giverny, France. She explored art museums throughout Europe, visited opera houses in Vienna, Austria and sailed the Volga River in Russia on her way to St. Petersburg. An avid bird watcher, Maren's travels included trips to view migrating birds along flyways in the Midwest, Atlantic coast, and Gulf of Mexico. She, along with her "birding ladies," traveled to Key West, Florida and took a four-hour boat ride to the Dry Tortugas National Park to see the brown noddies and sooty terns during breeding season. She traveled to the Gulf coast of Texas to see the whooping cranes, to the frozen northern Midwest to spot snowy owls, and to the Platte River in Nebraska to see the spring migration of sand hill cranes. Maren shared her love of art with others. To her, a "perfect day" was a trip to the Art Institute of Chicago with husband, Joe, followed by a performance at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. In addition to teaching, Maren shared her artistic talents by contributing her time and works to the restoration of historic Stacy's Tavern, Glen Ellyn, designing pathway tree signs at the Morton Arboretum, Lisle and creating murals and banners at Faith Lutheran Church, Glen Ellyn, where she and Joe have been members since 1969. Maren's greatest joy was family. She loved gathering to celebrate birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and just about any event involving her children and grandchildren. Affectionately known as "Grammy," Maren especially enjoyed the opportunity to share time with grandchildren and their friends at the family cottage in Bear Lake, Michigan. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. No memorial service is planned at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Glen Ellyn.







