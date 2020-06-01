Graveside services for Margaret A. Bohman (nee Roch), 92, of Palatine for 40 years, will be privately held at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. Margaret was born January 23, 1928 in Chicago, and she passed away May 30, 2020 in Rolling Meadows. She was the beloved wife of the late James J. Bohman; loving mother of Joanne (Henry) Gurion, Robert (Cindy) Bohman, Nancy Maynard, Mary Bohman Obeso and the late James (Terri) Bohman; cherished grandmother of 17; loving great-grandmother of 13. Margaret loved reading and wrote poetry and she enjoyed crafts and gardening. Her pets were important to her. She always had wonderful wise advice, but most of all, her family was everything to her and she was the best mom. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or visit www.alz.org.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 1, 2020.