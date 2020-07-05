PORT BARRINGTON - Margaret A. Chrusciel was born on September 25, 1947 in Chicago, IL and passed away July 1, 2020 at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. Fondly known to many as Peggy and Marge, she was the school librarian at Transfiguration school for 15+ years in Wauconda. Peggy was a very active member at Transfiguration Parish. She was always seen helping with Religious Education, RCIA, and Liturgy for the school. Peggy loved travelling and loved her faith. Anyone who knew her was invited to the house every Tuesday's for pasta night and cards. Peggy was loved by her late husband, Anthony, for 48 years. She was a devoted mother to her daughters, Patricia (Neal) and Catherine (Vincent). She adored her grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley (Avery), Raymond, Alexander and Lucas; although never having the chance to hold and cuddle her great-granddaughter, Ryleigh, she got to see her on FaceTime videos and in pictures and smiled every time she saw her. She was the caring daughter to Harriet (late Edwin), and loving sister to Janet (Jim) children Matthew and David. She will be deeply missed by her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9th from 4 pm - 8 pm at Kisselburg Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main Street, Wauconda. A funeral service will take place on Friday, July 10th at 11 am at the funeral home as well. Burial will follow at Transfiguration Cemetery in Wauconda. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www. kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com
.