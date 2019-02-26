|
SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Margaret A. "Marge" Jurewicz (nee Jurgens), 79, a resident of Schaumburg for 40+ years, will be held Thursday, Feb. 28 from 4:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 1, at 10:00am at St. Marcelline Church, 822 S. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg. Born April 23, 1939 in Poland to the late Frank and the late Helen (nee Gataszewska), she passed away Feb. 18, 2019 in Elk Grove Village. Marge was the adoring wife of 60 years to Roman; loving mother of Rick and Chris; proud grandmother of Danyelle, Nicholas, Luke, Josh, Rachel, Matt and Zoe; dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marge's name may be made to , visit and click "Donate Now." For information, 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019