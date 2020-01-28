|
NAPERVILLE - Margaret A. "Peggy" Klingner, nee Dowling, 93, formerly of Darien. Beloved wife of the late Herman Klingner; loving mother of Janet (Tom) Scaliatine, Nancy (Jim) De Maria and Randy (Judy) Klingner; cherished grandmother of Katie (Steve) Flicek, Matt (Kyrstin) Scaliatine, Jason (Ericka Salisbury, fiancee) De Maria, Bobby De Maria, Drew Klingner and Austin Klingner; great-grandmother of 5 great-granddaughters; dear daughter of the late John and Margaret Dowling; sister of the late Mary, John, Kay and Eileen; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Margaret was caring and a compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 3:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Prayers at 9:15 A.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the funeral home, going to St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 101 W. Loop Rd., Wheaton. Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 1301 W. 22nd Street, Suite 905, Oak Brook, IL 60523 or TLC Camp, Inc., P.O. Box 512, Lombard, IL 60148. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020