|
|
HUNTLEY - Margaret A. Ormsby, 73, died peacefully, October 5, 2019 with her family by her side. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . Margaret was born August 7, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Robert and Lillian Strom. On August 8, 1962 she married Calvin Ormsby. She enjoyed bowling, Bunco, poker, hearts and playing the slots. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Cal, her daughters, Theresa (Darrell) Shaw, Laura (Mike) de la Torriente, Linda (Tom) Mollerdino, and Leslie (David) Suchor, by her 11 grandchildren, Kellie (Drew), Michael, Kyle (Katelyn), Brian (Kristen), Stephanie (Ryan), Max (Mary), Steven, Justin, Casey, Elizabeth and Lucas, she is also survived by her brother, Robert Strom and sister, Lil (Tom) Sale and sister-in-law, Marilyn and also by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Mary. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 8, 2019