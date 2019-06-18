Daily Herald Obituaries
SOUTH ELGIN - Margaret A. Peterson (Abrams), 67, died Monday, June 17, 2019 in Elgin. Born September 25, 1951 in Owensboro, KY. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 9284 in Elk Grove Village. She enjoyed books and spending time with her family. Beloved wife of over 43 years to Robert; loving mom of Brian (Samantha); cherished mamaw of Emilia; dear daughter of the late L.B. and Annabelle (nee Condor) Abrams; kind sister of Jane Hines, Linda Smith and the late Lee Roy and Gary. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 9:00pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert St. (at State St.), South Elgin. Funeral Thursday 10:00a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Fairview Memorial Park. For information, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 18, 2019
