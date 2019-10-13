Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Prairie Bluff Golf Club
19433 Renwick Rd.
Lockport, IL
MARGARET ANN DAVIDSON "MARGE" GEIB

Margaret Ann "Marge" Davidson Geib, a longtime resident of Carillon Lakes, passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 80. Marge is the beloved mother of Kirk Logie II (Laura), Bill Radke, Dianne Borg (Scott), Richard Radke (Sheryl), Janet Intravaia (Dan), dear sister to dianne Davidson Kahl and the late Andrew Davidson. She was the fond daughter of the late William and Ann Davidson and loving aunt of the late Russell Kahl. Loving grandmother of six. Great-grandmother of seven. On Oct. 26, there will be a private luncheon for family followed by a Celebration of Life from 1:30-4 PM at Prairie Bluff Golf Club, 19433 Renwick Rd., Lockport, IL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Respiratory Health Association, 1440 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL 60607.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
