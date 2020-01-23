Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:15 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Peter Damian Church
MARGARET ANN "MARGE" MASTANDREA

BARTLETT - Margaret Ann "Marge" Mastandrea, nee Kelly, 63, wife for 44 wonderful years of Vince; the best mom of Rhianna (Dave) Heinzelman, Kelly (Max) Milinkovich, Dana Mastandrea, Crystal (Nick) Micucci and Patrick (Kelly); an amazing Nonnie of Luca, Maksim, Jax, Alessandra, Domenico, Adriana and Olivia; cherished sister of Jim (late Mary) Kelly and the late Tom (Eileen) Kelly; dear daughter of the late Jim and Doris Kelly, nee Howarth. Visitation Friday, 3:00 - 9:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Saturday, 11:15 am prayers at the funeral home going to St. Peter Damian Church, Mass 12 pm/noon. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory following her mass. For information, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
