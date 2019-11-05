Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
750 W Elk Grove Blvd
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET CARRUTHERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET ANNE BRANDT CARRUTHERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET ANNE BRANDT CARRUTHERS Obituary
Margaret Anne Brandt Carruthers Beloved wife of Steven; Loving mother of John (Emily), Maggie, Sarah (Tom Scrace Jr.) and Sam (Taylor); Devoted Grand Margaret of Jane and Henry Carruthers; Dear daughter of Bedelia (nee Coode) and the late Raymond; Loving sister of Mary Ellen Larson (Steve Danziger), Michelle (Paul) Riopel, John (Cathy) Brandt, Victor Brandt and Michael Brandt; Loving aunt of Jenny Hansen Nickell, Tommy Larson, Michelle Larson Danek, Mary Lynne and Kathryn Riopel. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet at Queen of the Rosary Church 750 W Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Village, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Farm Sanctuary would be appreciated. For funeral information, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -