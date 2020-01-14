|
SCHAUMBURG - Margaret Arlene Barnard (nee Loveless), age 94, beloved wife of the late Frank A. Barnard, Sr.; loving mother of Carolyn (Ray) Leger, Barbara, Frank, Jr. and Emily (Ken) Plach; loving grandmother of Simone (Jordan) Crain, Adam (Joni), Corey and Colin Plach; Marcel, Adrian and Monica Barnard; loving great-grandmother of Dylan and Hunter Plach; dear sister of Lois Loveless and Iola Mae Zimbeck; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church (PCA), 903 E. Nerge Rd., Roselle. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Streamwood/ Schaumburg, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020