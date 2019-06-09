ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Margaret Bosits was born on February 14, 1929 in Narda, Hungary to Joseph and Apolonia (nee Wappel) Polyak. She died Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Arlington Heights. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church in Prospect Heights. Margaret loved to cook and prepare meals for friends and family. Nothing gave 'gramma' more joy than being surrounded by her loved ones, eating the delicious food and deserts that she tirelessly created with love. She was the best Wife, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma you could ask for! Margaret is survived by her spouse of 71 years to Imre; daughter, Ibie (Patrick) McDonough; grandchildren, Keith (Bonnie) McDonough, Craig (Becky) McDonough, Ryan (Amelia) McDonough; great-grandchildren Catlyn McDonough, Maggie McDonough, Jesse Petersen, Bella Ducey, Matt McDonough and Jack McDonough; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Visitation Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9:00 am until the 10:15 am Prayers at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 proceeding to St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 North Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, IL 60070 for a 11:00 am Funeral Mass. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary