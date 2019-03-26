MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Margaret "Peggy" Bowes (nee Moran), 89, is from 3-8 PM Wednesday March 27, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral mass is 9 AM Thursday at the University of St. Mary of the Lake Seminary, Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, 1000 E. Maple Ave., Mundelein, IL. Interment will follow in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. She was born September 10, 1929 in Chicago and died Sunday March 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Peggy enjoyed several years working at Illinois Bell and at St. Mary of the Lake Seminary and being the hostess at Crossroads of Ivanhoe. She owned and operated with her late husband, Jack, Emil's Sports Bar in Mundelein. Most of all she adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children Judy (Ken) Foy, Jack (Cheryl) Bowes, Bill Bowes, Bobby (Ursula) Bowes, Tim (Mandy) Bowes, Mary (Mike) Fitzgibbons, Peggy (Pat) Quinn, Mike Bowes, her sister Mary Ann (Thomas) Lynch, sister-in-law Joan Bowes and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John "Jack" Bowes. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Extracare, 18630 W. Old Gages Lake Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030 or University of St. Mary of the Lake Seminary, 1000 E. Maple Ave., Mundelein, IL 60060. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary