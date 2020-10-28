1/
MARGARET BULLERI
BARTLETT - Margaret Bulleri (nee Gulotta), 93, formerly of Chicago, Franklin Park and Des Plaines, died October 26, 2020. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Elmer; loving mother of Richard (Marcia), Gerald (Elizabeth) and the late Robert (Maryanne); proud grandmother of Richard, Kristen Turner, Kelly (David) Romano, Steven (Sarah), Nicholas (Correna), Jamie (Patrick) Riley and R.J.; cherished great-grandmother of Collin, Landon, Milana, Paolo, Giabella, Ethan, Kylie, Lannah and Carson; dear sister of the late George (Bernice). Visitation Thursday, October 29, 5:00pm - 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Funeral Friday, 10:00am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. **Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed at one time. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
