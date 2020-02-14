Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map

MARGARET CHRISTINA SCHOENEBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET CHRISTINA SCHOENEBERG Obituary
Our mom passed away in her sleep at age 93 on February 12, 2020, in Elgin, IL. She was born in Hermann, Missouri, July 23, 1926. She married Kenneth W. Schoeneberg in 1948, and they spent 58 years together before "KW" died in 2006. She leaves behind her daughters, Pam (Edwin) Kelley and Debra (Laurence) Gonzales, granddaughters Kristina and Erica, and great grandson Riley. On the bright side, don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. Visitation: Sunday, February 16th, 2 to 5 PM, at Miller Funeral Home, 504 West Main Street, West Dundee. Funeral: Monday, February 17th at 11 AM.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -