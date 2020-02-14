|
|
Our mom passed away in her sleep at age 93 on February 12, 2020, in Elgin, IL. She was born in Hermann, Missouri, July 23, 1926. She married Kenneth W. Schoeneberg in 1948, and they spent 58 years together before "KW" died in 2006. She leaves behind her daughters, Pam (Edwin) Kelley and Debra (Laurence) Gonzales, granddaughters Kristina and Erica, and great grandson Riley. On the bright side, don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. Visitation: Sunday, February 16th, 2 to 5 PM, at Miller Funeral Home, 504 West Main Street, West Dundee. Funeral: Monday, February 17th at 11 AM.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020