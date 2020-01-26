Daily Herald Obituaries
MARGARET D. TURRISI


1936 - 2020
MARGARET D. TURRISI Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Visitation for Margaret D. Turrisi, 83, will be from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, where visitation will continue from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum Cemetery, Des Plaines. Margaret was born on May 9, 1936 to Clem and Marie Dust. She passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at home. Margaret was a devoted wife, loving mother, wonderful grandmother and cherished aunt. She will be deeply missed. Margaret was the wife of the late Anthony Turrisi. She is survived by her daughters, Maria (David) Lemke and Lucy (Chuck) Heeg; her grandson, Anthony; siblings, Toni Holzrichter, Irma Reiser, and Cecil Dust and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Myron Wegman, Orville Wegman and Corlyne Chappell. For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
