ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Margaret Donahue, age 89, passed away July 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Orville J. "Jim" Donahue, Jr. Loving mother of Mary (Mack) Bell, and Michael (Monika) Donahue. Cherished grandmother of Lucas and Jackson Donahue. Dear sister of the late Marion (the late Alfred) Gannon, and the late Loretta (Jim) Wilhelm White. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Saturday, July 11th, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Margaret's name may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Information, call 847-255-7800 or go to www.friedrichsfh.com
