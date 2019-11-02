Daily Herald Obituaries
|
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Margaret "Peggy" Dowd, born January 29, 1922, in Taconite, Minnesota, 97 years old, a longtime Batavia, IL resident, passed away peacefully Oct. 31, 2019 at Michealsen Health Center, Batavia. DuPage Cremations has been entrusted with cremation rites. In 1973, she moved to Britta Lane in Batavia, IL with her lifelong friends, Norma and Gilda Lencioni, both of whom preceded her in death. The three never married and were affectionately called "the girls" their entire lives. The "girls" were original season ticket holders to the Kane County Cougars, traveled the world together, and cooked and gardened in their home on Britta Lane. Peg is preceded in death by her three siblings. She is survived by seven nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
