Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
Burial
Following Services
Bluff City Cemetery.
MARGARET E. MASON


1917 - 2020
MARGARET E. MASON Obituary
Margaret E. Mason, 102, of Cottonwood, AZ formerly of Elgin, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born on May 23, 1917 in Elgin the daughter of Melchoir & Juliana Mayer Koch. She is survived by her 2 daughters: Merrilee K. Johnston and Joan C. Spring; grandchildren: Lisa (Spark), Lori (Gary), Christopher, Lynn, Merrilee (Justin) and Mallory (Shane); great grandchildren: Mackenzie, Erica, Tanner, Rachel, Ryan, Caden, Leyci and Madisyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of Everett Mason, 4 sisters and 4 brothers. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will follow at Bluff City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of services. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
