|
|
Margaret E. Mason, 102, of Cottonwood, AZ formerly of Elgin, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born on May 23, 1917 in Elgin the daughter of Melchoir & Juliana Mayer Koch. She is survived by her 2 daughters: Merrilee K. Johnston and Joan C. Spring; grandchildren: Lisa (Spark), Lori (Gary), Christopher, Lynn, Merrilee (Justin) and Mallory (Shane); great grandchildren: Mackenzie, Erica, Tanner, Rachel, Ryan, Caden, Leyci and Madisyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of Everett Mason, 4 sisters and 4 brothers. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will follow at Bluff City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of services. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020