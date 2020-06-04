MARGARET ELIZABETH HOFF
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Elizabeth Hoff (nee Collins), 102, a devout homemaker who enjoyed pinochle and was a longtime member of St. Walter Church, passed away Saturday, May 30. Beloved wife of the late Christopher; loving mother of the late James William (the late Janet); dear grandmother of Andrew (Tamie) and Steven Hoff; proud great-grandmother of Payton and MacKenzie; fond sister of Mary Agnes (the late Lester) Holmberg, Sr. Amedea Collins, the late Thomas William (the late Marguerite) Collins, the late James William (the late Dorothy) Collins, the late Patrick Henry (the late Julia) Collins, and the late Johanna (the late Harold) Nagel. Thank you, especially to nieces, Joann and Joan Collins, caregivers, Shelley, Audrey and staff from Seniors Helping Seniors, Home Helpers and Suncrest Hospice. Given current Covid restrictions, services will be private. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved