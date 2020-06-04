Margaret Elizabeth Hoff (nee Collins), 102, a devout homemaker who enjoyed pinochle and was a longtime member of St. Walter Church, passed away Saturday, May 30. Beloved wife of the late Christopher; loving mother of the late James William (the late Janet); dear grandmother of Andrew (Tamie) and Steven Hoff; proud great-grandmother of Payton and MacKenzie; fond sister of Mary Agnes (the late Lester) Holmberg, Sr. Amedea Collins, the late Thomas William (the late Marguerite) Collins, the late James William (the late Dorothy) Collins, the late Patrick Henry (the late Julia) Collins, and the late Johanna (the late Harold) Nagel. Thank you, especially to nieces, Joann and Joan Collins, caregivers, Shelley, Audrey and staff from Seniors Helping Seniors, Home Helpers and Suncrest Hospice. Given current Covid restrictions, services will be private. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.