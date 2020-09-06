WAYNE - Margaret Ellen "Meg" Withall, age 70, died at her home in Wayne, Illinois on Tuesday, September 2, 2020. Born July 18, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to Orren S. Leslie and Margaret Howard. Meg married Gary A. Withall (of Hinsdale, Illinois) on December 18, 1971. Meg attended the Ferry Hall School for Girls in Lake Forest, Illinois and the University of Denver where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. After college she taught English and Literature at Gila River Community School in Arizona and at Grant High School in Fox Lake, Illinois. She will be especially remembered for her work as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children in Kane County, Illinois. Survived by her husband, Gary A. Withall. Her children are Michael G. Withall of Saint Charles, Illinois and Leslie Withall Stout of Sugar Grove, Illinois. Also survived by her brother, Terry R. Bivins of Chicago, Illinois. Her grandchildren are Victoria Leslie Stout and Henry Adam Stout. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Saint Charles, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation for Meg to a charity of choice
or Northern Illinois Food Bank - Geneva, 273 Dearborn Court, Geneva, IL 60134, 630-443-6910, www.solvehungertoday.org
or Casa Kane County, 100 South Third Street, Suite 460, Geneva, IL 60134, 630-232-4484, www.casakanecounty.org
. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com
.