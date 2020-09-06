1/1
MARGARET ELLEN WITHALL
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAYNE - Margaret Ellen "Meg" Withall, age 70, died at her home in Wayne, Illinois on Tuesday, September 2, 2020. Born July 18, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to Orren S. Leslie and Margaret Howard. Meg married Gary A. Withall (of Hinsdale, Illinois) on December 18, 1971. Meg attended the Ferry Hall School for Girls in Lake Forest, Illinois and the University of Denver where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. After college she taught English and Literature at Gila River Community School in Arizona and at Grant High School in Fox Lake, Illinois. She will be especially remembered for her work as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children in Kane County, Illinois. Survived by her husband, Gary A. Withall. Her children are Michael G. Withall of Saint Charles, Illinois and Leslie Withall Stout of Sugar Grove, Illinois. Also survived by her brother, Terry R. Bivins of Chicago, Illinois. Her grandchildren are Victoria Leslie Stout and Henry Adam Stout. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Saint Charles, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation for Meg to a charity of choice or Northern Illinois Food Bank - Geneva, 273 Dearborn Court, Geneva, IL 60134, 630-443-6910, www.solvehungertoday.org or Casa Kane County, 100 South Third Street, Suite 460, Geneva, IL 60134, 630-232-4484, www.casakanecounty.org. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved