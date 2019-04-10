Margaret "Marge" Fahrforth was born and raised in St. Charles, Illinois in "Belgium town." She was very proud of her Belgium heritage. After Margaret graduated from high school, she was a "Rosie the Riveter" working in a factory making gears for planes during the war. Later in her career, she was a keypunch operator. Margaret loved to travel and try different restaurants. She felt strongly about her Catholic faith. When family members needed prayers they would ask her to "jiggle the rosary beads." Margaret had a long and good life and lived life to the fullest. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Sandra Williams and Donald Williams, stepmother of Edward Fahrforth (Julie), and mother-in-law to her dear daughter-in-law Connie Fahrforth; cherished grandmother of Douglas Fahrforth (Adrienne), Lori Kraus (Eric), Kevin Latman (Beth), and Shawn Williams; very proud great-grandmother of Carson and Charlotte Fahrforth, Tyler and Max Kraus; loving aunt to Kathleen Pemberton (John) and Edmond Van Dyck (Anna); great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Margaret loved her family in Belgium and visited them many times ... Freddy, Louisa, Monique, Hugo, Karin, Dirk, Jasper, and Lukas. In lieu of flowers, masses or a donation to the Special Olympics would be appreciated. On Saturday, April 13th visitation will be held from 10-11:00 AM followed by mass at St. Petronille Catholic Church, 420 Glenwood Ave., Glen Ellyn, IL. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary