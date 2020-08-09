1/
MARGARET GROM
1918 - 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Margaret Grom was born on February 18, 1918 in Mount Prospect to William and Emma (nee Russell) Kastning. She died Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Marge was born on a farm near Northwest Highway in Mount Prospect. Her family moved to Arlington Heights when she was about five. Marge was a life long resident of Arlington Heights and member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights her entire life. She graduated from St. Peter School and Arlington High School. Marge was the oldest member at St. Peter at the time of her death. She was proud of her heritage especially as part of the Busse and Kastning families and enjoyed discussing family and community history. Marge and Chuck married in 1942 and enjoyed their life together until Chuck died in 1999. Marge was a great homemaker and cook and hosted many gatherings of family and friends. Marge was an avid golfer playing into her 90's. She loved to play cards, especially bridge, gin rummy, cribbage, and poker. At family parties, Marge would be the last to call it a night. Marge also loved to talk and listen and was a great communicator with family and friends of all ages. She loved to spend time with her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews and was loved by all. Margaret is survived by her children, Gary (Barbara) Grom, John (Mary) Grom and Gayle Jacobson; grandchildren, Shelley (Matthew) Kriby, Bryan Grom, David Grom, Ericka (John) Benassini, David (Julie) Jacobson, Caitlin (Doug) Micko, William (Shelley) Grom and Michael (Jessie ) Grom; great-grandchildren Jordan Kirby, Caroline Kirby, Jack Kirby, Luca Benassini, Mateo Benassini, Easton Jacobson, Colette Jacobson, Adelaide Micko, Bernadette Micko, Cora Micko, Josie Hoff and George Grom; and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Grom; her parents; siblings, Mildred Wilke and Esther Koelling. Visitation Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9:00 am until the11:00 am Funeral Service at St. Peter Lutheran Church (with capacity limits and PPE, and social distancing),111 W. Olive, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to COFA in care of St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 West Olive Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
