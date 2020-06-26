Margaret H. Johnson (nee Glavin) ascended into the hands of our Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at The Moorings of Arlington Heights at the age of 87. Margaret was born in Chicago, IL on June 3, 1933 to the late Harold and Clara Glavin. She was the beloved wife of the late Odean "Jack" Johnson for 56 years and is now dancing in heaven with her soulmate. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Karen (Donald) Maycan, and her son, Dean (Eva) Johnson. She was a special grandmother to Kristen (Michael) Favia, Michele (Kyle) Crowley, the late Jason Johnson, Deanna Johnson, and Joshua (Amanda) Johnson. She was blessed and delighted to spend treasured time with her great-grandchildren, Nathan, Kylie, and Brianna Favia, Faye and Ellis Crowley, and Landon and Lola Johnson. Margaret has fond memories with her siblings, Thomas Glavin, the late Claire Clark, and Bernard Glavin. She was the dear aunt of Kathy (Tony Bonilla) O'Neill along with many other nieces and nephews. For 43 years, she served as Vice President of her business, Seamline Welding, Inc., alongside her late husband, the President and founder of the company. She ran the company with impeccable organization and precise bookkeeping. She was an author, composer, philanthropist to all, and impacted every soul she came across. Margaret's strong faith and mission of spreading God's word could be seen and heard by all that had the privilege of meeting her. Margaret devoted her life to serving our Lord and always had a grateful heart. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Masks must be worn in the funeral home and there will be 50 attendees allowed in at a time. A Funeral Mass will be held privately at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Road (Route 83) at Lincoln Street, Mount Prospect. Due to guidelines limiting the number of guests, those wishing to support the family are encouraged to view the livestream of Margaret's funeral by visiting www.st-raymond.org on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Private Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery. The family is grateful for how many people would wish to celebrate Margaret's life and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Moorings at a later date for those wishing to attend. Memorial donations can be made to St. Raymond Parish. Condolences and Information can be found at www.friedrichsfh.com or call 847-255-7800.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.