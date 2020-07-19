1/
MARGARET H. MODRICH
Margaret H. Modrich, 89, Beloved wife of late Norman. Loving mother of Judy Bott, Jean (Glenn) Dye, Tom (Melanie) Modrich and Linda Moore. Cherished grandmother of Dan, Lindsey (Brad), Kristy (Josh), Amy (Jon), Kevin (Amanda), Brian (Shawna), Lisa (Tyler), Matt (Liz) and Kelly. Great Grandmother of Autumn, Katelyn, Ryder, Brooke, Rylee, Zach and Bodhi. Dear sister of late Ernie (Barb) and Henry. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services will remain private. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
