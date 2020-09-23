1/1
MARGARET H. "MARNIE" WESEMANN
1923 - 2020
HAMPSHIRE - Margaret H. "Marnie" Wesemann, 97, passed away Sunday afternoon, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home. She was born April 27, 1923, in Elgin the daughter of Elwood and Ann Daly. Marnie married Edward L. Wesemann on Oct. 24, 1953, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in North Plato. Marnie assisted Ed in the operation of his businesses in Udina and Starks. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in North Plato and the Ladies Aid, the Kane Co. Homemakers & Mariners Club, and the Elgin Bicycle Club. She had been a Chairperson for the White Elephant Sale at the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club and was a lifelong member. Marnie was an accomplished ice skater, skating competitively at Wing Park in Elgin. She enjoyed yard work, canning and freezing vegetables, and traveling. Surviving are her husband, Edward; daughter, Carolyn (Dale) Hartmann; son, Philip (Dana) Wesemann; grandsons, Lance Hartmann, Josh (Catherine) Hartmann, Mark (Carol) Hartmann; great-grandchildren, Montgomery, Sabrina and Carter Hartmann; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, William (Mae) Daly, Carol (George) Meuser, Ruth (Richard) Petty, and Robert Daly. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 43W301 Plank Rd., Hampshire. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park in Elgin. Public Visitation will be on Saturday prior to services from 9:30 to 11 AM. Due to COVID, Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to St. Peter's Ladies Aid. The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Info, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
