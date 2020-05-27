|
|
BARRINGTON - Margaret "Peg" Hanahan was born on April 4, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to Owen and Mary McGowan. She died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at The Garlands of Barrington, Barrington. Mrs. Hanahan graduated Trinity High School in 1951. She worked several jobs before starting to raise her children in 1955. She loved her family gatherings and hosted the finest holiday parties imaginable. Margaret was an active member of the Catholic church throughout her life and especially enjoyed her 45 years at St. James Church in Arlington Heights. Peg is survived by her children, John (Sherry) Hanahan, Mark (Debbie) Hanahan, Laurene (Bob) St. Germain, and Tim (Mary) Hanahan; her grandchildren, Bradley, Stephanie, Danial, Melissa, Jake, Sean, Nichole, Josh, Joseph, Maggie, Kevin, and Caitlin; great-grandchildren, Killian, Breckin, Jackson, Monika, Keira, Hayden, Lilly, Abby, Benjamin, Jameson, Patrick, and Declan will all be missing her gentle touch; her siblings, Nancy Hess, Pat (Ursula) McGowan, Kevin (Audrey) McGowan, and Bobby (Karen) McGowan; and her dozens of nieces, nephews, and friends will remember her smile and extreme kindness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John T. Hanahan; her brother, William McGowan; and by her parents. A memorial service will be held at another date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to . Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2020