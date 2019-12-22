|
Margaret Ann "Marge" (Kuestner) Holze, 91, passed away at home on Dec. 6, 2019 with her children at her bedside. She was born in Elgin to Clara and Fred Kuestner on Sept. 2, 1928 and lived in Elgin her entire life. After graduating from Elgin High School and then Business school she was employed as an executive secretary for a leading Elgin businessman. Margaret married the love of her life Helmuth "Ham" Holze in 1951 and they had 3 children; Linda Bragg (Jack), Laura Holze and Larry Holze. She was devoted to her husband and children and relished her role as a homemaker. Her passion was cooking and she was thrilled to be named a finalist in the Pillsbury Bake-Off of 1969 for her Crunch and Custard Pie entry. Later in life, her love of cooking and healthy eating inspired her to open "Kitchen Toys Cookery", a shop selling small kitchen appliances and gadgets. She also enjoyed entertaining in their home on Easy St., socializing with the Classic Car Club members, family camping vacations and travel to Europe. She was a nature and animal lover, and enjoyed gardening and sports. She worked at keeping fit with daily walks in the neighborhood and going to ECC fitness center. She also played league tennis, enjoyed cross country skiing and tai chi. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Mathiens, Master Canners, Garden Club and Questers Antique groups. She also was known to wear a stylish hat whenever she went out. She embraced life and loved to laugh and cherished her late husband and her family, as they did her, including her children, her granddaughters; Becca, Katie, Valerie, Talia and Jenna, her sister Ruth Kuestner, nieces and nephews and her cousins in Germany. Marge was a positive person and had a strength of spirit that was inspiring to those who knew her. She lived life to the fullest with a smile on her face and love and laughter in her heart. She was one of the best and will truly be missed! A celebration of her life will take place on December 28, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Elgin, at 216 E. Highland Ave. Visitation begins at 12:00 pm. with a service following at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Breast Cancer or Parkinson's Disease Foundations.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019