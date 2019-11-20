|
PALATINE - Margaret Irene "Marge" Burrell (nee Wachdorf), age 84, passed on to heaven on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital. She is survived by her son Jay (Barbara) Burrell of Barrington, IL and her daughter Lisa (Michael) Sexton of Fort Mill, SC, as well as her grandsons Christopher and Jonathan Burrell. Marge was married to Robert "Bob" Burrell from 1954 to his death in 1986. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Edward, and her sister Rose. She will lovingly be remembered by her sister Barbara Brown, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and good friends. Marge loved her family, friends, slot machines, and Bingo. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00-09:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road, Niles. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery. Information, 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2019