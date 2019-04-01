Daily Herald Obituaries
MOUNT PROSPECT - Margaret Jessen, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 10, 2019 at JourneyCare in Barrington, 2 weeks after suffering a massive stroke. Margaret was born December 9, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Eric and Gunhild Erickson. She graduated Valedictorian in 1947 from North Park Academy, and attended North Park College. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Charles Jessen (2013), and two siblings: Roy Erickson and Ingeborg Eickhoff. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Survivors include her three children: Dale (Kathy) Jessen, Diane (Jim) Vogelgesang, and Don Jessen; six grandchildren: Patty (Joe) Furco, Eric Vogelgesang, Brian Vogelgesang, Nick Jessen, Linnea Jessen and Claire Jessen; three great-grandchildren: Maggie, Abby and Emily Furco; and sister: Barbara (Tom) Blomgren. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Chapel at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 E. Algonquin Road, South Barrington, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation, 1333 S. Mayflower Avenue, Suite #400, Monrovia, CA 92016, in loving support of her great-granddaughter, Abby Furco. Please include TEAM ABBY Gives or Fund 32 on check, or online link: https://www.stbaldricks.org/hero-funds/teamabbygives. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
