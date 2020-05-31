MARGARET K. BROOKS
1932 - 2020
CAROL STREAM - Margaret K. Brooks, age 87, a resident of Carol Stream, IL, died May 25, 2020, at Johnson Health Care Center in Carol Stream, Illinois. She was born July 31, 1932 in Evanston, IL to Paul and Lina Klein. Margaret attended New Trier East High School in Winnetka, IL and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She then moved to Massachusetts when her husband, David enlisted in the Army. Following a few years in California, the couple moved back to Illinois to be closer to family. Margaret took accounting classes at College of DuPage and became an accountant at HF Wilson Engineering in Glen Ellyn and was an active member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ in Wheaton for many years. Margaret enjoyed traveling to many different countries throughout the course of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Mike) Juza of Hampshire, IL; daughter-in-law, Joan Halbert of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren Julie Warren (Andy Dogan), Neal (Shawna) Warren, Ann Halbert, and Nick Halbert; great-grandchildren Brett Warren, Lacey Warren and Alayna Dogan. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Melville Brooks and her son, Paul Arthur Brooks. Due to the ongoing world health crisis, a private interment will be held with the immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at another time. Relatives and friends are encouraged to sign the guest book and share memories at hultgrenfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Windsor Park, 124, Windsor Park Drive, Carol Stream, Illinois, 60188 or to Disabled American Vets, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.




Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
May 29, 2020
Marge was a sweet, kind woman who faithfully attended worship services at Windsor Park. Always with a smile and encouraging word, she was pleasant to be around. Her faith has become sight, and she now knows the blessedness of being in God's presence.
Mary Kletzing
Acquaintance
May 28, 2020
I am sorry to hear of Marges passing. We were neighbors when she lived in Briarcliffe. Every Saturday morning we would walk the Morton Arboretums grounds. Rain, shine, snow, heat - it didnt matter. She spoke of her children and grandchildren with love and appreciation. There was always a trip she was planning or a trip she had completed. When she moved to Windsor Park I was amazed how she recreated her Briarcliffe condo there. My sympathies to her family.
Jeanmarie Walsh
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
I have such fond memories of Marge at Windsor Park! I will miss her involvement in all of our activities, and I will miss her smile! She especially loved participating in our daily seated exercises, holiday arts and crafts, balloon volleyball, puzzles, and games such as "Chinese Checkers". Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you remember her!
Cherish Goldman
Acquaintance
