CAROL STREAM - Margaret K. Brooks, age 87, a resident of Carol Stream, IL, died May 25, 2020, at Johnson Health Care Center in Carol Stream, Illinois. She was born July 31, 1932 in Evanston, IL to Paul and Lina Klein. Margaret attended New Trier East High School in Winnetka, IL and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She then moved to Massachusetts when her husband, David enlisted in the Army. Following a few years in California, the couple moved back to Illinois to be closer to family. Margaret took accounting classes at College of DuPage and became an accountant at HF Wilson Engineering in Glen Ellyn and was an active member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ in Wheaton for many years. Margaret enjoyed traveling to many different countries throughout the course of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Mike) Juza of Hampshire, IL; daughter-in-law, Joan Halbert of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren Julie Warren (Andy Dogan), Neal (Shawna) Warren, Ann Halbert, and Nick Halbert; great-grandchildren Brett Warren, Lacey Warren and Alayna Dogan. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Melville Brooks and her son, Paul Arthur Brooks. Due to the ongoing world health crisis, a private interment will be held with the immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at another time. Relatives and friends are encouraged to sign the guest book and share memories at hultgrenfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Windsor Park, 124, Windsor Park Drive, Carol Stream, Illinois, 60188 or to Disabled American Vets, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.