I am sorry to hear of Marges passing. We were neighbors when she lived in Briarcliffe. Every Saturday morning we would walk the Morton Arboretums grounds. Rain, shine, snow, heat - it didnt matter. She spoke of her children and grandchildren with love and appreciation. There was always a trip she was planning or a trip she had completed. When she moved to Windsor Park I was amazed how she recreated her Briarcliffe condo there. My sympathies to her family.

Jeanmarie Walsh

Acquaintance