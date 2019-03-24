|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Margaret K. Van Wissink, age 78. Beloved wife of Gerrit E. Van Wissink; loving sister of Cathleen (Anthony) Cirone, Eileen (James) Bowerfind and Constance (Stephen) Ryjewski; fond aunt of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation Saturday March 30, 8:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd. (Rt.58) and Meier Rd., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Inurnment All Saints Mausoleum. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019