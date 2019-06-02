Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET WATERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET K. "PEGGY" WATERS


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARGARET K. "PEGGY" WATERS Obituary
Peggy Waters (nee Sakai), age 70, passed away at her home on May 26, 2019, comforted by her loving family. Born in Chicago on November 8, 1948, she was preceded in death by her parents, Isamu and Machiko Sakai. Peggy was the beloved wife of the late Mike, dear mother of Susan (Michael) Stonequist and Cynthia (Matthew) Ozimek, loving grandmother of Brendan, Jonathan, Connor, Nicholas, and Abigail, treasured sister of Harry (Sharon Kilkenny) and Janet (Rich) Pultorak. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends most of all. We will miss her grace, strength, and giving spirit. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.