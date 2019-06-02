|
|
Peggy Waters (nee Sakai), age 70, passed away at her home on May 26, 2019, comforted by her loving family. Born in Chicago on November 8, 1948, she was preceded in death by her parents, Isamu and Machiko Sakai. Peggy was the beloved wife of the late Mike, dear mother of Susan (Michael) Stonequist and Cynthia (Matthew) Ozimek, loving grandmother of Brendan, Jonathan, Connor, Nicholas, and Abigail, treasured sister of Harry (Sharon Kilkenny) and Janet (Rich) Pultorak. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends most of all. We will miss her grace, strength, and giving spirit. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019