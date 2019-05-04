|
Margaret L. Wingler (nee Hayes) Sept. 19, 1939 to May 1, 2019. Born in North Wilkesboro, NC; the youngest of seven. Preceded in death by her parents, R. Dane Hayes and Daisy B. Hayes, siblings D. Jack Hayes, F. Gaynell Cruise, and Robert Edward (Ted) Hayes and her husband Robert Nowak. Margaret is survived by four children. Cathy (Jake), Jeff (Jan), Tony (Janet) and Angela. She leaves behind seven grandchildren; Toby, Bambi (Mike), Joel (Lisa), Jeffery (Angela), Christina (Carlos), Brittany and Samantha (Matt) and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also the proud aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, services will be private. Her beloved pet, Trixie, will continue to reside at Brookdale Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, donations to Brookdale Kenosha for Trixie's care are requested. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations, Stephen P. Casey, Owner/ Funeral Director, 3016-75th Street, 262-653-0667, www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 4, 2019