Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET WINGLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET L. WINGLER


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARGARET L. WINGLER Obituary
Margaret L. Wingler (nee Hayes) Sept. 19, 1939 to May 1, 2019. Born in North Wilkesboro, NC; the youngest of seven. Preceded in death by her parents, R. Dane Hayes and Daisy B. Hayes, siblings D. Jack Hayes, F. Gaynell Cruise, and Robert Edward (Ted) Hayes and her husband Robert Nowak. Margaret is survived by four children. Cathy (Jake), Jeff (Jan), Tony (Janet) and Angela. She leaves behind seven grandchildren; Toby, Bambi (Mike), Joel (Lisa), Jeffery (Angela), Christina (Carlos), Brittany and Samantha (Matt) and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also the proud aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, services will be private. Her beloved pet, Trixie, will continue to reside at Brookdale Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, donations to Brookdale Kenosha for Trixie's care are requested. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations, Stephen P. Casey, Owner/ Funeral Director, 3016-75th Street, 262-653-0667, www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now