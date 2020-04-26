|
Margaret L. "Marge" Wiscomb, recently of Glenview, and longtime resident of Wilmette, 1 month shy of her 100th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Harold "Hal" Wiscomb, loving mother of Alan (Christy) Wiscomb, Lore (Jeff) Kolberg and the late Jeff (Jane) Wiscomb. Adoring grandma of Emily (Mike) Sutton, Laura (Danny) Stetson, and Katie Kolberg, and great-grandma of Dorothy and Brady Sutton, and Emma and Molly Stetson. Marge was born in rural Minnesota, the daughter of parents who were both school teachers. She grew up with her two brothers, Loren and Bob, in Crosby, North Dakota, where her father, Richard, was Superintendent of Schools for Divide County. During the Depression, the whole family moved to Eugene, Oregon to start a new life, and they never regretted it. Marge fell in love with and married Hal in Oregon, and her children were born there. Although Oregon was always in her heart, the Wiscomb family relocated to Wilmette, Illinois in the early 1950s, where they lived happily in the same house for over 45 years. Marge was fun-loving and creative, and she enjoyed being active in several women's clubs, as well as the Presbyterian Church. She loved flower arranging, gardening and crafts of various kinds, and became very proficient at painting with water colors in her later years. Her favorite pastimes included travel, spending time with friends and family, and good food. She will be remembered for her happy spirit, her sense of humor and her wonderful laugh. Even after she suffered a stroke, she greeted everyone she met with a smile and a "Happy Day!" Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Wilmette, 600 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091 or The American Stroke Foundation, www.stroke.org. Info, www.donnellanfuneral.com or 847-675-1990.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020