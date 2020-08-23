1/
MARGARET M. COX
1934 - 2020
Margaret M. (Bond) Cox was born September 4, 1934, in Waukegan, IL, and passed away peacefully of Coronavirus at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Round Lake Beach. Wife of the late James S. Cox Jr., daughter of the late Howard and Marie (Radtke) Bond, and sister of the late Della (Bond) Goodenough, she is survived by her brother, Rowland J. Bond (Mundelein); her children, James III, Debra, Kevin (Cathy) of Libertyville and Michael (Kathy) of Mundelein; 6 grandchildren, Michael, Robin, Tanner, Connor, Cassidy, Kaleigh; and 3 great-grandchildren, Ryan Pence and Logan and Taylor Cox. Margaret was actively involved in scouting, 4-H, CCD and both Santa Maria and St. Joseph parishes. She found her niche as a grandmother and was fortunate to be nearby to enjoy them as they grew up. She graduated from Libertyville High School and attended nursing school prior to marriage. The neighborhood kids fondly referred to her as the "Warden" as she was known to have grounded her children to the yard and other neighborhood children outside the yard! Memorials may be made to Santa Maria del Popolo Church, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein IL 60060. Private funeral service for Margaret M. Cox will be at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein on Monday, August 24. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Visitation will be limited to immediate family members due to the Coronavirus pandemic.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
August 22, 2020
My condolences to Jim, Debbie, Mike and Kevin. Know the Azzato family sends our Love to you all
Kathy Azzato
Friend
August 22, 2020
To Mike, Kathy and Family, our sincere condolences.

Respectfully,
The Palmeri Family
george palmeri
Friend
August 21, 2020
Tina Vakilynejad
August 21, 2020
In loving memory of Aunt Margaret
Tina, Majid, and Matthew Vakilynejad
Family
August 21, 2020
To Kevin & the family, my sincere condolences. Regards, Pat Taylor
Patrick Taylor
