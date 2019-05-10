Home

Funeral
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
All Staints Cemetery Mausoleum
MARGARET M. MIKLOS

MARGARET M. MIKLOS Obituary
Margaret M. Miklos (nee Hatyina), 91, beloved mother of Victor (Barbara) Miklos and Sandy (Mitchell) Knopoff. Grandmother (Nani) to Matthew (Danielle), Brandon (Karyssa), Ryan and Allie Knopoff. Great-Grandmother to Samantha and Hayden Knopoff. She was married to the late Victor Miklos. Worked at Ludlow where she met the love of her life and many years at Powers/Landis & Gyr/Siemens. She was as avid gardener and spent most of her retirement years in Sun City, Arizona. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Diabetes Foundation. Funeral at All Staints Cemetery Mausoleum on Monday, May 13th, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2019
