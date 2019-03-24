Daily Herald Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
INVERNESS - Margaret M. Polvere, nee O'Brien, 87. Born January 2, 1932, Boston, MA, passed away March 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Angelo Polvere for 67 years. Loving mother of William (Annette) Polvere, Diane Polvere, Barbara Dunne and Linda (Tom) Fenneman. Cherished grandmother of Christopher Lehnert, Linda Mulligan, KC Dunne, David Bauer and great-grandmother of Mason, Ava, Declan and Deacon. Dear sister of William O'Brien and John O'Brien. Preceded in death by her eldest grandchild, William Henrichsen and her brother, Jerome O'Brien. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret's name to , 501 S. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10 AM until time of memorial service at 12 Noon at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
