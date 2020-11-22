WHEELING - A Memorial Mass for Margaret M. Scanlan (nee Klatt), 62, will be held Monday, Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 181 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, Illinois 60090. Margaret was born March 28, 1958 in Chicago, and she passed away November 17, 2020 in Arlington Heights. She is survived by her beloved husband, James J. Scanlan; loving mother of James W. and Margaret C. Scanlan; dear daughter of Yvonne (nee Bravieri) Klatt; fond sister of Paul and Mary Klatt and Donna (Thomas) Cole. She is preceded in death by her father, Walter Klatt; and son, Joseph C. Scanlan. Marge was a kind and caring spirit, a source of kindness, guidance and support, both in her family and among her many, many friends. She was known for her many pins and obsessive photo-taking. Marge was an avid writer, a former local news reporter, she also wrote stories and poetry; some published. She made friends with everyone, enjoyed travel, was a diehard Cubs fan and loved driving her Mustang and Halloween. Her interests also included lighthouses and anything penguin-related. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Illinois Railway Museum, 7000 Olson Road, Union, IL 60180. She touched the lives of many people and will be dearly missed. For information, contact the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine at 847-358-7411 or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com
.