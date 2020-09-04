Margaret Mary DeLonghi, 78, was born February 2, 1942 in Chicago, IL to parents Harry and Ellen (Murray) Giovanni, passed away peacefully at her home in Schaumburg, IL on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She graduated from Cardinal Stritch HS in 1959. She was survived by two children, Catherine and James and three grandchildren, Cassandra, Vincent and Nicholas. Memorial Service is Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 8404 S Cass Ave, Darien, IL, 60561. Masks required.







