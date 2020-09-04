1/
MARGARET MARY DELONGHI
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Mary DeLonghi, 78, was born February 2, 1942 in Chicago, IL to parents Harry and Ellen (Murray) Giovanni, passed away peacefully at her home in Schaumburg, IL on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She graduated from Cardinal Stritch HS in 1959. She was survived by two children, Catherine and James and three grandchildren, Cassandra, Vincent and Nicholas. Memorial Service is Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 8404 S Cass Ave, Darien, IL, 60561. Masks required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved