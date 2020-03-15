Daily Herald Obituaries
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
MARGARET FAUST
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
1451 W. Bode Road
Schaumburg, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
1451 W. Bode Road
Schaumburg, IL
MARGARET MARY FAUST

SCHAUMBURG - Margaret Mary Faust, 98. Beloved wife of the late Norman R. Faust for over 73 years. Devoted mother of Elizabeth (the late Rudy) Engman, Mary K. (the late Peter) Kaszonyi, Patricia Faust, Margaret C. Faust, Norma Jeanne (Michael) Oester, Nancy J. Faust, John Faust, Anthony Mark (Joyce) Faust, and William Faust. Caring grandmother of 19, great-grandmother of 27, great-great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of the late Betty Newman. Born in Chicago, April 20, 1921, to the late Arthur J. J. and Elizabeth O'Brien Welsh. Margaret passed away March 10, 2020 in Schaumburg, Illinois. Visitation Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 W. Bode Road, Schaumburg. Interment at St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
