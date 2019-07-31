|
|
CAROL STREAM - Margaret Mary Sutenbach (nee Delporte), 80. Beloved wife of Donald for 40 years; loving mother of Jodi (Michael) Huntley; cherished nana of Lily Huntley; dear daughter of the late Julien and Catherine Delporte; sister of Richard (Cheryl) Delporte, Catherine (Richard) Benedyk and the late Julian (Joyce) Delporte and Sheila (Tom) Haase; aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of nearly 100 nieces and nephews. Margaret fought with strength and grace against breast cancer for 29 years, having received great care and treatment at Edward Cancer Center, Naperville. Her last request was for everyone to love one another. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, August 2, 2019. Prayers 9:30 A.M., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the funeral home, going to St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton. Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials would be appreciated to Edward Cancer Center, 120 Spalding Dr., #111, Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 31, 2019