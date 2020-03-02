|
Margaret "Peggy" Moberg, 81, a long time resident of Glen Ellyn, IL passed away on February 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Lawrence "Larry"; loving mother of Pamela, Dan (Laura), Brian (Lucille), Michael (Kimberlie) and Kristen (Mike) Reid; her grandchildren, Carl, Amber, Bailee, Allison, Zackary, Aerin, Jamie, Heather, Christopher, Joseph and Samantha; her siblings Don (Hilary) Crain, Bob (Karin) Crain, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Crain, a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Peggy was an avid bowler and a wonderful junior coach, sharing her love of the sport with many, her kids and grandkids especially. She loved cross stitch and needle point, making many wonderful gifts for family and friends. Peg and Larry spent their last years together at their second "home" in Arizona City, AZ, enjoying the milder winter weather with their Quail Run family relaxing, enjoying music and each other. Visitation Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the funeral home. Private inurnment at Forest Hill Cemetery, Glen Ellyn, IL. Funeral information, (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 2, 2020