MARGARET P. "PAT" SHEEHAN

MARGARET P. "PAT" SHEEHAN Obituary
Margaret P. "Pat" Sheehan passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. She was born November 28, 1927 to the late James and Margaret McDowell. Margaret is survived by her children Kevin (Maureen) Sheehan of Warrenville, IL, Kathy (Tom) Rafferty of Naperville, IL, Karen (Steve) Morken of Geneva, IL; and her 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Margaret was a devoted/loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her joy and happiness. Margaret was a self-taught seamstress, quilter and knitter. In her younger years, Margaret was Vice President of Judges Photography and the President of her Recreation Board. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend who blessed all of us with her love. We Love you and will forever hold you in our hearts. Cremation rites have been accorded, along with a private service. Donations can be made to St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
