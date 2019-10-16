|
BARTLETT - Margaret Polowy (nee Connell), formerly of Glendale Heights and Chicago, wife of the late Dennis; mom of Dan (Robin), Jennifer (Mark) Kaye, Kimberly Grant and Jason (Lisa); grandma of Joshua, Jake, Julianna, Kaitlyn, Blake, Mykenna, Anthony, Madyson, Kendall, Delaney, Andrew and Sara; sister of the late Lauren McGinty, Pat, Tom, Ed, Mary Kate, Colleen and Kelly; daughter of the late Edward and the late Margaret. Margaret enjoyed vacations to St. Pete Beach in Florida and Lake Sara in Effingham, Illinois. Proudly employed with School District 16 for 25+ years as an administrative assistant to the Superintendent. Visitation Thursday, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Friday, beginning with 9:15 am prayers at the funeral home then proceeding to Resurrection Church, mass 10:00 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, 273 Dearborn Court, Geneva, IL 60134 or at would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019