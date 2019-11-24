|
WAUCONDA - Margaret Ruth Fenner, age 93, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 20 years. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Leonard; loving mother of Wayne (Pam) and Debbie (the late Bob) Brennan; cherished grandma of Mary (Adam) Oswald, Kurt (Rachel) Fenner, Luba Russell and Vera Brennan; proud GG to Kate, Kiera, Amelia, Quinn, Charlotte and Michael. Margaret was born February 13, 1926 in Chicago and passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, IL. Margaret was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and was a retired operator for Illinois Bell. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg- Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084 and Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 10 am to time of funeral service at 11 am at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 24500 N. Old McHenry Rd., Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047, 847-438-7709. Interment will follow at Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to: St. Matthew Lutheran Church Comfort Dogs Ministries, of Illinois www.wishes.org, or . Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019